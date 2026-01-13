403
US, Honduras Discuss Boosting Ties, Promoting Stability In Venezuela
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed Honduran President-elect Asfura's commitment to deepening the U.S.-Honduras partnership and advancing shared priorities in the region, including ongoing regional efforts to promote stability in Venezuela.
This came in a meeting where the two sides also discussed the importance of combatting transnational crime, strengthening regional security, attracting new investment opportunities, and ending illegal immigration.
Rubio underscored the importance of continued cooperation on security, including maintaining the bilateral extradition treaty and expanding information sharing. (end)
