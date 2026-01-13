Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US, Honduras Discuss Boosting Ties, Promoting Stability In Venezuela


2026-01-13 02:04:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed Honduran President-elect Asfura's commitment to deepening the U.S.-Honduras partnership and advancing shared priorities in the region, including ongoing regional efforts to promote stability in Venezuela.
This came in a meeting where the two sides also discussed the importance of combatting transnational crime, strengthening regional security, attracting new investment opportunities, and ending illegal immigration.
Rubio underscored the importance of continued cooperation on security, including maintaining the bilateral extradition treaty and expanding information sharing. (end)
asj


MENAFN13012026000071011013ID1110590473



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search