Letter To Editor: Cholesterol In Kashmir Is A Health Crisis And A Tech Opportunity

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Doctors in Kashmir report a steady rise in patients with high cholesterol, and the reasons are no mystery.

Long winters push people indoors, daily movement drops, and meals often rely on meat, rice, oil, and salt to cope with the cold. Over time, these patterns silently shape health outcomes.

Medical research backs up what clinicians see every day.

Population studies from the region show widespread lipid imbalance, including high total cholesterol, elevated triglycerides, and low levels of protective HDL cholesterol. What raises concern is how early these trends appear.

Children and teenagers already show markers that were once associated with much older adults. Researchers and cardiologists point to a mix of diet changes, reduced physical activity, smoking, and weight gain as key drivers. Cholesterol has shifted from being an occasional issue to a widespread public health challenge.

The story becomes more intriguing when the lens shifts away from hospitals and toward laboratories.

At the Institute of Nano Science and Technology in Mohali, scientists are exploring cholesterol from a completely different angle. Their work shows that cholesterol can help control electron spin, a quantum property central to spintronics, an emerging field that could reshape how electronic devices store and process information.

Unlike conventional electronics that rely on electric charge, spintronics uses electron spin, which allows devices to run faster while consuming less energy.