Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pseudo-Activism Cripples Infrastructure Projects In J & K

Pseudo-Activism Cripples Infrastructure Projects In J & K


2026-01-13 02:03:41
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) By Peerzada Mohsin Shafi

One morning, a video appeared on a local digital portal in Jammu.


ADVERTISEMENT

Shot outside a well-known hotel, it suggested wrongdoing but offered no evidence.

Within hours, messages arrived demanding the video be removed in exchange for payment.

Police intervened soon after, registering a case of extortion and harassment.

MENAFN13012026000215011059ID1110590461



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search