Dry Weather Likely Till Jan15 In Kashmir: Met

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast mainly dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir till January 15, with cloudiness likely towards the evening, even as an intense cold wave continued to affect the region on Monday.

According to the MeT department, light rain or snowfall is expected at isolated to scattered higher reaches between January 16 and 17, while light to moderate rain or snow may occur at several places between January 20 and 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department also said that minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually in the coming days. However, moderate to dense fog is expected to persist over the plains of the Jammu division for the next five days.

Despite the forecast, cold wave conditions continued across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, disrupting normal life and business activity, though minimum temperatures across most areas showed a marginal improvement compared to the previous day.

As per data available with the news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, up from minus 5.2 degrees Celsius a day earlier. Qazigund registered minus 3.6 degrees, improving from minus 5.8 degrees, while Pahalgam recorded minus 3.4 degrees, compared to minus 7.6 degrees on Sunday.

Pulwama remained among the coldest places in the Kashmir Valley at minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, though it was warmer than the previous night's minus 7.7 degrees. Shopian recorded minus 5.2 degrees, improving from minus 8.6 degrees, while Kupwara settled at minus 3.7 degrees, up from minus 5.6 degrees.