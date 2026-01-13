Omar: Jammu Got IIT, IIM-No Discrimination Cry From Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that when Jammu got IIT and IIM no one termed it as a discrimination with Kashmir but when proposal about establishing National Law University (NLU) in the Valley is being finalized, questions are being raised.

Talking to reporters here, CM Omar, according to Kashmir News Observer, said,“When IIT and IIM were sanctioned for Jammu, no one talked about equality or raised objections that one should go to Jammu and one to Kashmir.”

“Now, when it comes to the National Law University, people start talking about discrimination. Let the government take a decision first.”

He said the matter should be left to the government and assured that a decision would be taken after due consideration.“There is no final decision yet on where the NLU will be located,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the government would continue with the budget framework adopted last year, focus on implementing ongoing schemes and introduce new initiatives in the coming financial year, even as the Union Territory faces serious fiscal constraints.

He said January and February are not suitable months for taking major policy or financial decisions as any allocations made now would lapse by the end of March.

CM Omar said the administration has reviewed last year's performance and found that a substantial portion of the funds released to the district had already been utilised.

“Major decisions will be reflected in the next Budget. The money will be provided in March. At this stage, there is no scope for big decisions,” the chief minister said, adding that minor gaps in implementation were being addressed.

The Chief Minister said the financial position of Jammu and Kashmir remains challenging and assistance from the Centre would be helpful.

He said the government would move ahead with schemes announced in the previous Budget and also bring some new measures for public benefit.“We will try to take things forward within the available resources,” he said.

The Chief Minister declined to share details of the upcoming Budget, saying it would be placed before the House in due course.“It is not possible to stand here and talk about the Budget. You will have to wait for it,” he said.

Earlier the Chief Minister chaired a review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Jammu. He walked from his official residence at Wazarat Road to the DC office.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and legislators from the Jammu district.