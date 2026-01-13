China's Business Chamber Faces Moment Of Truth In Indonesia

MENAFN - Asia Times) The 20th anniversary of the China Chamber of Commerce in Indonesia (CCCI), celebrated in Jakarta on January 9, was framed as a moment of confidence and continuity. Indonesian and Chinese officials spoke of scale, stability and shared ambition.

With more than 600 Chinese-funded firms operating across Indonesia and bilateral trade reaching US$135.2 billion in 2024, the numbers alone tell a story of deepening economic interdependence.

But anniversaries are not only for celebration. They are also moments to ask harder questions about direction, responsibility and the quality - not just the quantity - of growth.

Speaking at the event, Indonesia's coordinating minister for economic affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, emphasized the country's readiness to expand cooperation with Chinese companies across priority sectors aligned with its development agenda: infrastructure, industrial downstreaming, clean energy, the digital economy, food security and human capital.

He highlighted the shared demographic and economic weight of Indonesia and China, both members of the G20, each sustaining growth of around 5% in recent years. This stability, he argued, provides a strong foundation for a long-term partnership.

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, chairman of Indonesia's National Economic Council, went further. Without Chinese investors, he said bluntly, Indonesia would not have achieved its ambitious downstreaming program.