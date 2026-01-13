Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S., Germany Hold Talks on Global Issues

2026-01-13 02:01:03
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio convened with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Washington, DC, on Monday for high-level diplomatic consultations.

The bilateral meeting addressed fortifying supply chain resilience, curbing Venezuela's function as a strategic foothold for "adversaries," and pushing forward peace initiatives aimed at terminating the Russia-Ukraine conflict, State Department deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott announced in an official statement.

Rubio and Wadephul "reiterated the importance of denying Iran the ability to develop or obtain a nuclear weapon," according to the statement.

The two diplomats also reconfirmed their dedication to expanding the US-German alliance "across these critical priorities," Pigott said.

