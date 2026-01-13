Earthquake Today: Tremors Of Magnitude 3.5 Hit Bageshwar In Uttarakhand

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand was struck by a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on Tuesday morning, causing people to rush out of their homes, according to a PTI report citing officials.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far, the officials said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:25 am (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres. The latitude of the earthquake was reported to be 29.93 North, and the longitude was 80.07 East.“EQ of M: 3.5, On: 13/01/2026 07:25:06 IST, Lat: 29.93 N, Long: 80.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bageshwar, Uttarakhand,” according to the post on X.

The District Disaster Management Office also reported that a magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck at 7.25 am. The epicentre was near Kapkot town, about 30 kilometres from the Bageshwar district headquarters.

Bageshwar District Disaster Management Officer Shikha Suyal said there have been no reports of loss of life or property so far.

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale struck the Thoubal district in Manipur. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 4:20 am (IST) at a depth of 45 kilometres. The latitude of the earthquake was reported to be 24.49 North, and the longitude was 94.02 East.

Meanwhile, at least 12 small earthquakes with magnitudes from 2.6 to 3.8 shook the Saurashtra region of Gujarat between late Thursday and Friday midday.

The Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) in Gandhinagar noted 12 tremors of 2.6 to 3.8 magnitudes. Their epicentres were found about 27 to 30 km away from the Upleta taluka, according to a report by news agency PTI citing an official.