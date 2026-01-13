Ranveer Brar: 'When You Grow Up In A Farming Family, Harvest Food Feels Earned'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar says harvest festivals in India go far beyond symbolism, as they are deeply tied to effort, patience, and the realities of life on the farm.

Coming from a farming family, Brar shared that his childhood was shaped by the rhythms of agriculture.

“I come from a farming family, so for me, harvest festivals were never symbolic; they were real. I grew up around farms, watching crops grow, watching the mood of the house change depending on how the season went. Food was directly linked to effort, weather, and patience,” Ranveer told IANS.

He said that the upbringing shapes how he cooks even today.

“You learn early that ingredients are not products, they're outcomes.”

Speaking about harvest delicacies that are close to his heart, Brar said dishes made from freshly harvested grains and greens carry a different emotion altogether.

He said:“When you grow up in a farming family, harvest food feels earned. For me, dishes made from freshly harvested grains and greens always hit differently - especially winter food like saag, makki ki roti, simple dals. These dishes were never about indulgence; they were about recovery, nourishment, and gratitude after months of labour.”

Recalling a childhood memory that continues to inspire him, Brar spoke about how harvest meals were often cooked collectively.

“One memory that stays with me is how harvest meals were cooked collectively. After long days in the fields, food was prepared in large quantities, shared, and tasted by many hands. There was no rush, no plating, just relief and togetherness.”

Growing up in such an environment taught him that food is inherently communal.

Brar also believes harvest cuisine is the most honest form of food storytelling, in India and across the world.

“Harvest cuisine cannot lie. When you've grown up close to farms, you know every dish carries climate, labour, and uncertainty within it. There's humility built into that food. Whether it's in India or anywhere else in the world, harvest cuisine tells you what the land went through that year.”

Chef Ranveer Brar is currently seen on MasterChef India, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv. The reality show this time has introduced a unique jodi format.