Real Madrid Part Ways with Xabi Alonso
(MENAFN) Real Madrid announced Monday that Xabi Alonso has stepped down as first-team manager by mutual agreement, ending a tenure of less than eight months.
In its statement, the Spanish football powerhouse said: "Xabi Alonso will always carry the affection and admiration of all Madridistas because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home."
The decision came just one day after Barcelona defeated Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final.
In a separate announcement, the club confirmed that Alvaro Arbeloa, Alonso’s former teammate at Real Madrid, Liverpool, and with Spain, will assume the managerial role.
"Alvaro Arbeloa has been the coach of Castilla since June 2025, and has spent his entire coaching career in Real Madrid's youth academy since 2020," the statement noted.
Arbeloa’s first match in charge will be Wednesday’s Copa del Rey round-of-16 away fixture against Albacete.
