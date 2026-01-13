403
WFP chief urges world leaders to prevent man-made famines
(MENAFN) The head of the UN World Food Program (WFP) on Monday called on world leaders to take immediate steps to prevent man-made famines, warning that global hunger is reaching critical levels.
According to WFP’s 2026 Global Outlook, 318 million people worldwide are facing crisis-level hunger or worse, with hundreds of thousands already living under famine-like conditions. The report identifies violent conflicts, extreme weather, and economic downturns as major drivers of worsening food insecurity.
"Barely two weeks into the new year the world is already confronting the risk of a dangerous and deepening global hunger crisis," said Cindy McCain, WFP Executive Director. "WFP’s resolve remains unshaken. We will seize every opportunity to rally the support and resources needed to reach those who depend on us for their survival."
McCain is scheduled to present WFP’s strategic priorities for 2026 at a meeting in Rome, including expanding funding, leveraging new technologies, and ensuring frontline staff can operate safely and effectively. She will also reaffirm the agency’s four-year Strategic Plan, recently approved by the WFP Executive Board.
"WFP has proven time and again that early, strategic, and innovative solutions can halt famine, stabilize communities, address the drivers for migration and enable families to recover," McCain said.
Despite these efforts, the WFP expects funding to cover just under half of its $13 billion budget needed to assist 110 million of the world’s most vulnerable people, as increasingly complex and hazardous operating environments make humanitarian work more difficult and dangerous.
