Poshan Udaan 2026: Gujarat's Skies Carry A Message Of Nutrition

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Jan 13 (IANS) As colourful kites fill the skies on Makar Sankranti, Gujarat is giving the traditional festival a meaningful twist with 'Poshan Udaan 2026', a statewide initiative aimed at spreading awareness on nutrition and health.

Organised by the Department of Women and Child Development on January 12–13, the campaign uses the popularity of the kite festival to highlight the importance of balanced diets, hygiene and overall well-being among children, adolescent girls and mothers.

Led by Women and Child Development Minister Dr Manisha Vakil, activities are being held across the state, zonal, district, project and Anganwadi levels under ICDS.

The initiative emphasises dietary diversity, reduction of junk food consumption, anaemia prevention among adolescents, sanitation and access to safe drinking water.

As part of the programme, communities, including schoolchildren, adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating women, and local leaders, have been actively engaged.

Events include kite-making competitions themed around nutrition, slogan-writing contests, quizzes and sports for adolescent girls, demonstrations of winter nutritious recipes, awareness on the benefits of "drumstick" as a superfood, and displays of millet-based dishes under the Shree Anna campaign.

Health-focused interventions such as haemoglobin testing, distribution of IFA tablets, BMI check-ups and personalised nutrition counselling were also conducted for mothers and children.

At Anganwadi centres, beneficiaries received colourful kites and manjha strings, along with distributions of traditional nutritious foods like chikki made from coarse grains, peanuts, sesame and mamra.

On Makar Sankranti, these kites, carrying nutrition and health messages, will send a symbolic public awareness call soaring through Gujarat's skies.

The state government has also appealed to citizens to avoid unsafe Chinese manjha and adhere to safety precautions during kite flying.

With Poshan Udaan 2026, Gujarat aims to celebrate the festival not just with joy and colour, but with a commitment to building a healthier, more aware society.