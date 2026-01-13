Anupam Kher On 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2': 'Never Experienced Such Anticipation For A Sequel'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher is currently busy with the sequel to his beloved laughter ride "Khosla Ka Ghosla".

As the shoot for "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2" is underway, the project has already managed to create some massive buzz among cinephiles.

Talking about his next, Kher claimed that in his last 4 decades in the entertainment industry, he has never witnessed such massive anticipation for a sequel. He added that this makes him wonder what is it that made people connect with the original at such a level.

Sharing some behind-the-scenes pictures from the set on his official Instagram handle, Kher wrote, "KHOSLAS ARE BACK AND HOW: I have been in movies now for four decades. But never have I experienced this crazy anticipation for the sequel of any movie (including International) as in the case of #KhoslaKaGhosla2! I wonder what is it that resonates with the magic of this film! Please share with what you think are the REASONS for this excitement from all age groups! I am genuinely curious!! Jai Mata Di! #Sequel #CultClassic. (sic)"

Along with some familiar faces from the original drama, such as Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma, and Kiran Juneja, the project will also have on board some new faces this time, like Ravi Kishan.

Earlier, welcoming Ravi Kishan to the cast, Kher posted a video on social media, expressing his excitement to work with an actor like him.

Kher called him a brilliant actor and a great human being.

The veteran actor shared on Insta, "A BRILLIANT ACTOR AND A GREAT HUMAN BEING: Extremely Happy, Delighted and Joyous to have a very dear friend @ravikishann join the cast of #KhoslaKaGhosla2. We worked together long time back. But this is going to be super special. I admire Ravi as an excellent actor, a hardworking parliamentarian and above all as the PERSON that he is!! Calm, Humble, Compassionate, Helpful, Sincere and someone who LOVES #Bharat passionately! Looking forward to our scenes together! Har Har MAHADEV! #Actor #KKG2."