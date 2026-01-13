403
Floods Batter Indonesia's Capital After Heavy Rain
(MENAFN) Torrential downpours battered Indonesia's capital on Monday, submerging major thoroughfares and residential districts throughout the city, according to local reports.
The disaster agency known as Jakarta Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) confirmed water inundated 22 neighborhood units spanning South Jakarta, North Jakarta, and East Jakarta, with 33 roadways rendered impassable citywide, a state-run outlet reported.
Mohamad Yohan, who leads BPBD's Disaster Data and Information Center, stated: "We are deploying personnel to monitor flooding conditions in each area."
According to Yohan, waters have expanded continuously from morning hours as unrelenting precipitation pounded Jakarta and its periphery.
Officials continue surveillance operations as rainfall persists.
The previous week saw flash flooding claim no fewer than 16 lives in North Sulawesi, an eastern provincial region.
The archipelago nation faces heightened vulnerability to sudden floods and ground collapses throughout monsoon months, attributed to intense precipitation combined with unstable topography.
In a separate emergency, deluges affecting Indonesia's Sumatra Island since November's conclusion have resulted in a minimum of 1,178 fatalities, while 148 individuals remain unaccounted for, disaster management statistics indicate.
