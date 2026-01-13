MYAS Recommends Nsfs To Establish Committees For 'Make In India In Sports' And 'International Relations'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has directed all recognised National Sports Federations (NSFs) to establish dedicated committees on International Relations and Make in India in Sports within their organisations.

To enhance India's global involvement in sports, the International Relations Committee will oversee updates to relevant International Federations (IFs) and Continental Federations (CFs), including changes to competition rules, governance, elections, and athlete-focused programmes.

The Committee will also develop a medium-term international cooperation plan that includes bilateral and multilateral MoUs, joint training camps, exchange programs, knowledge-sharing initiatives, and opportunities for hosting international sporting events in India.

It will ensure that all international activities comply with the policies of the Government of India, the Olympic Charter, and the IF statutes, while also adhering to good governance principles, anti-doping regulations, and athlete protection.

The Committee aims to enhance collaboration with partner national federations and leading international sports research and academic institutions to ensure top-tier training opportunities and sports science support for Indian athletes.

It will also liaise with international federations and relevant organisations to guarantee timely involvement in bidding procedures. Additionally, it will share all proposals for hosting international events in India with the Ministry beforehand for review and, if necessary, for prior consultation or approval as per current guidelines.

The Make in India in Sports Committee will engage with Indian manufacturers, start-ups, research institutions, and testing and standardisation bodies to support product development, conduct trials, and secure certification in the relevant sport. This will help promote the domestic sports manufacturing ecosystem envisioned under the Make in India initiative.

The Committee will also produce periodic reports on the adoption of indigenous solutions, detailing progress, challenges encountered, and suggestions for the NSF to consider, with particular emphasis on contributions to Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Committee will include senior Federation members, former international athletes, coaches, and subject matter experts with proven experience in global sports administration and diplomacy. Details about the Committee, such as its composition and terms of reference, may be shared with the Ministry within 30 days of the issuance of this advisory.

The Committee will comprise senior Federation members, technical experts, former international athletes, and at least one member knowledgeable in sports equipment, technology, manufacturing, or standards. Details regarding the Committee, including its composition, may be provided to the Ministry within 60 days of the issuance of this advisory.