Pentagon Chief Announces Plan to Expand Military Use of AI
(MENAFN) US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth unveiled an ambitious initiative Monday designed to dramatically accelerate artificial intelligence integration throughout America's armed forces.
"Today, at my direction, we're executing an AI acceleration strategy that will extend our lead in military AI established during President (Donald) Trump's first term," Hegseth declared during remarks at tech mogul Elon Musk's SpaceX compound in Brownsville, Texas, part of the nationwide Arsenal of Freedom tour.
"This strategy will unleash experimentation, eliminate bureaucratic barriers, focus on investments and demonstrate the execution approach needed to ensure we lead in military AI and that it grows more dominant into the future," he added.
The defense chief stressed that artificial intelligence will become fundamental throughout every military branch and operational theater, spanning from strategic planning and supply chain management to intelligence gathering and frontline warfare.
"We will win this race by becoming an AI, first warfighting force across all domains," he said.
Highlighting America's capacity for worldwide force projection and adversary deterrence—particularly regarding nations like Iran—Hegseth asserted that hostile powers have fundamentally miscalculated US military strength under the current Trump presidency.
"Before this administration, our adversaries may have thought they finally broke American power. They're wrong," Hegseth said.
"They do not have our combat proven operational data from two decades of military and intelligence operations. They do not have our hard won classified technologies ... They don't have a military that can go 37 hours to downtown Tehran or downtown Caracas without being seen in the process," he added.
Hegseth's statements emerged against a backdrop of escalating Iranian tensions, with Trump indicating he's evaluating potential military strikes against the nation. The US president has issued warnings that Tehran approaches a critical threshold in its handling of mass nationwide demonstrations.
