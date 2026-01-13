403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy orders finalization of US security guarantees document
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Monday that he has directed his negotiating team to complete a document outlining US security guarantees for Ukraine, with the goal of submitting it for review at the “highest level.”
"I instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level the document on the United States’ security guarantees for Ukraine. This must be a document of historic significance, and the text is now reaching that level," Zelenskyy said on social media.
Following a briefing from his team on ongoing communications with Washington, Zelenskyy outlined a two-week schedule involving meetings, document preparation, and potential signings.
He also instructed Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and other senior officials to ensure expert evaluation of economic components in future agreements, including trilateral arrangements involving Ukraine, Europe, and the US.
While emphasizing the security pact, Zelenskyy acknowledged that the US remains engaged with Russia on discussions about a political framework to end the war.
"We have defined our vision, and there must be clear feedback from Russia – whether they are willing to end the war on real terms," he stated.
He added that if Moscow chooses to continue hostilities, the international community must respond by cutting Russia’s export revenues, specifically targeting shadow fleet tankers and financial mechanisms used to bypass sanctions.
"I instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level the document on the United States’ security guarantees for Ukraine. This must be a document of historic significance, and the text is now reaching that level," Zelenskyy said on social media.
Following a briefing from his team on ongoing communications with Washington, Zelenskyy outlined a two-week schedule involving meetings, document preparation, and potential signings.
He also instructed Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and other senior officials to ensure expert evaluation of economic components in future agreements, including trilateral arrangements involving Ukraine, Europe, and the US.
While emphasizing the security pact, Zelenskyy acknowledged that the US remains engaged with Russia on discussions about a political framework to end the war.
"We have defined our vision, and there must be clear feedback from Russia – whether they are willing to end the war on real terms," he stated.
He added that if Moscow chooses to continue hostilities, the international community must respond by cutting Russia’s export revenues, specifically targeting shadow fleet tankers and financial mechanisms used to bypass sanctions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment