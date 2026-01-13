Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelenskyy orders finalization of US security guarantees document

Zelenskyy orders finalization of US security guarantees document


2026-01-13 01:13:15
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Monday that he has directed his negotiating team to complete a document outlining US security guarantees for Ukraine, with the goal of submitting it for review at the “highest level.”

"I instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level the document on the United States’ security guarantees for Ukraine. This must be a document of historic significance, and the text is now reaching that level," Zelenskyy said on social media.

Following a briefing from his team on ongoing communications with Washington, Zelenskyy outlined a two-week schedule involving meetings, document preparation, and potential signings.

He also instructed Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and other senior officials to ensure expert evaluation of economic components in future agreements, including trilateral arrangements involving Ukraine, Europe, and the US.

While emphasizing the security pact, Zelenskyy acknowledged that the US remains engaged with Russia on discussions about a political framework to end the war.

"We have defined our vision, and there must be clear feedback from Russia – whether they are willing to end the war on real terms," he stated.

He added that if Moscow chooses to continue hostilities, the international community must respond by cutting Russia’s export revenues, specifically targeting shadow fleet tankers and financial mechanisms used to bypass sanctions.

MENAFN13012026000045017640ID1110590315



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search