Why Australia Has Tagged Indian Students As 'High Risk' - And How It Affects Visas Applicants

MENAFN - Live Mint) Applying to study in Australia? You will now be subject to increased scrutiny as the country has moved Indian students into the highest risk category for visas, alongside applicants from Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal, according to a report by the Times of India this week.

According to the report, from 8 January 2026 Indian students have been shifted from evidence level 2 to evidence level 3, under Australia's Simplified Student Visa Framework (SSVF). Australian media have called it an“out-of-cycle” move.

Notably, Australia has around 6,50,000 foreign students, of which Indian students comprise close to 1,40,000, as per the report. Together with students from Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal comprise over 30% of Australia's international students in 2025, it added.

| Budget expectations LIVE Updates: What does the industry want from Sitharaman? Why was the change made?

As per the report, the Australian administration has not shared specifics cases that motivated the decision but said this was prompted by emerging integrity issues. It aims to address discrepancies, while still facilitating genuine students seeking an education in Australia.

The integrity issues in question are likely concerns over the recent reports of fake degree cases in India, it added.

TOI reported the statement as:“This change will assist with the effective management of emerging integrity issues, while continuing to facilitate genuine students seeking a quality education in Australia. The Australian government wants all students to have a positive study experience during their stay in Australia and receive a high-quality education. It is important that Australia's international education system and Student Visa Program has the right settings to provide international students with confidence they are investing in the best possible education.”

| Why Warren Buffett thinks some people should not own stocks, do 'dumb things' What does this mean for Indian students?

This will likely change how student's visa applications are assessed, with officials authorized to conduct deeper verification and longer processing timelines, as per the report.

Students will likely face:



Increased and detailed screening.

Officials can ask for more documents, with deeper background verification.

Bank statements will be manually checked.

Applicants may have to submit extra English language proof.

Visa officers will be allowed to directly contact institutions and references to conduct cross-checks. The student visa processing time will increase from the current three weeks to up to eight weeks.

| Trump says Big Tech will 'pay their own way' for data center electricity WATCH: Australia tightens visas for Indian students