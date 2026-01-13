U.S. Congressman Moves Bill To Annex Greenland Amid Trump's Arctic Push

A U.S. Congressman has introduced legislation seeking the annexation of Greenland, potentially making the Arctic island the next U.S. state, following renewed remarks by President Donald Trump.

The proposal, titled the“Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act,” was introduced by Florida Representative Randy Fine, who cited national security concerns and the growing influence of rival powers such as Russia and China in the Arctic. Fine said the legislation would authorise the president to take all necessary steps to bring Greenland into the American Union.

Trump has repeatedly warned that failing to secure Greenland could allow adversaries to gain a foothold near U.S. territory. He suggested Washington would act“the easy way or the hard way,” raising tensions with Denmark, which has reinforced its military presence on the island.

Greenland is defended by Denmark's elite Arctic forces, including the Jaeger Corps, Frogmen, and the Sirius Dog Sled Patrol. These highly trained units operate in extreme conditions, capable of countering land, sea, and ice-based incursions. Their presence ensures any unauthorized military attempt to seize Greenland would face formidable resistance.

Fine argued that controlling Greenland would give the U.S. strategic advantage over Arctic shipping lanes and strengthen national security. He described the island as a“vital national security asset” and said annexation would secure America's northern flank against rival powers.

Trump's remarks have sparked concern in Copenhagen, where Danish forces have been ordered to defend the territory aggressively, with instructions to“shoot first and ask questions later” if necessary. Analysts note that Greenland's frozen tundra, harsh climate, and the elite training of its defenders make any military move extremely challenging.

The legislation also outlines steps for Greenland's potential U.S. statehood, including adopting a republican constitution consistent with the U.S. Constitution and submitting reports to Congress on legal changes needed for integration.

While the bill reflects growing U.S. interest in Arctic resources and strategic positioning, it also underscores the limits of unilateral action, as Denmark and Greenlandic authorities insist that Greenland's future must be decided by its people.

Meanwhile, the Greenland geographical position highlights escalating geopolitical competition in the Arctic, where natural resources, shipping routes, and military strategy intersect, making it one of the world's most sensitive security flashpoints.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram