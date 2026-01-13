403
French embassy withdraws non essential staff from Iran amid unrest
(MENAFN) Non-essential personnel stationed at France’s embassy in Iran have left the country, according to reports emerging on Monday, as nationwide protests continue to grip the country.
As stated by reports citing informed sources, embassy staff began departing on Sunday. No official figures were provided regarding how many personnel have exited Iran so far.
Iran has experienced sustained waves of unrest since late last month. Demonstrations first erupted on Dec. 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar in response to the steep decline of the national currency and deteriorating economic conditions, before spreading to numerous other cities across the country.
While Iranian authorities have not released official statistics on casualties, rights monitoring groups estimate that at least 544 people have been killed so far, including both protesters and members of the security forces, with more than 1,000 others injured.
According to these estimates, mass detentions have also taken place nationwide, with at least 10,681 people arrested during demonstrations held in 585 locations, spanning 186 cities across all 31 provinces.
