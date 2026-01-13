Russia Loses 950 Soldiers In Ukraine War Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,544 (+3) Russian tanks, 23,899 (+7) armored fighting vehicles, 36,024 (+51) artillery systems, 1,600 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 1,270 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,155 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 434 warplanes, 347 helicopters, 105,354 (+933) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 2 submarines, 73,887 (+145) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,042 pieces of special equipment.

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian radar, two air defense systems in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk sectors

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.