Azerbaijani Oil Shows Minor Uptick In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $0.03, or 0.04%, on January 12 from the previous level, coming in at $68.54 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $0.22, or 0.3%, to $66.43 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude moved up by $0.74, or 2.06%, to $35.19 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.06, or 0.09%, to $65.42 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.