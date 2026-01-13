Severe Cold Air Mass Deepens, Bringing Heavy Rain, Strong Winds

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) -- The impact of the low-pressure system and the extremely cold air mass will deepen on Tuesday, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures. The weather will be very cold, cloudy, and rainy across northern and central parts of the Kingdom, as well as limited areas of the eastern regions and the southwestern parts.Rainfall is expected to be heavy at times, particularly in the northern and central regions, accompanied by thunderstorms and occasional heavy hail showers.From the early morning hours, intermittent snowfall is forecast over high mountain peaks, sometimes mixed with rain, with limited accumulation, especially over the high southern mountains (Al-Sharah).Westerly winds will be active, with strong gusts reaching speeds of 80–90 km/h, which may lead to dust storms in desert and Badia areas. During nighttime hours, precipitation intensity will weaken, though rainy conditions will persist intermittently, while winds shift to northwesterly and remain active at times.In its report, the Jordan Meteorological Department warned of the risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, particularly in the northern and central regions, including the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea area. It also warned of heavy hail, thunderstorm activity, reduced horizontal visibility due to low clouds touching the ground and fog, especially over mountainous areas, as well as strong winds and accompanying gusts. Additional warnings include dust storms and significantly reduced or near-zero visibility in desert and Badia regions.The department urged the public to exercise caution due to the risk of slippery roads at the onset of rainfall, avoid crossing flooded areas, and secure objects susceptible to being blown away by strong winds.On Wednesday, a slight rise in temperatures is expected. The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy and very cold in most regions, with a chance of light, scattered rain showers at times over western parts of the Kingdom.By evening, precipitation chances will decrease and weather conditions will gradually stabilize. Winds will be northwesterly and moderate, becoming active at times.On Thursday, another slight increase in temperatures is forecast. The weather will be foggy in the morning and cold in most areas, while relatively mild conditions will prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low clouds are expected, with moderate northwesterly winds.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range as follows:East Amman: 7–3 CWest Amman: 5–1 CNorthern Highlands: 4–0 CAl-Sharah Highlands: 3– -1 CBadia regions: 10–2 CPlains: 8–3 CNorthern Jordan Valley: 15–5 CSouthern Jordan Valley: 18–8 CDead Sea: 17–10 CGulf of Aqaba: 18–9 C