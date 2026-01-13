403
Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Closes Monday on High Note
(MENAFN) Türkiye's flagship equity benchmark closed Monday at 12,254.83 points, advancing 0.44% to establish yet another record-high finish as investor momentum propelled the market to fresh territory.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index opened the week at 12,267.98 points before accumulating 53.88 points above Friday's final session value.
Intraday trading saw the index bottom at 12,228.02 while touching a daily zenith of 12,378.76 during the session.
Market Metrics Show Mixed Performance
The BIST 100's aggregate market capitalization reached approximately 12.07 trillion Turkish liras ($280.9 billion), accompanied by robust trading activity totaling 174 billion liras ($4.04 billion) in volume.
Component stock performance split between winners and losers, with 55 constituents posting gains while 41 declined relative to the prior closing session.
Global Commodities and Currency Snapshot
As of 6:35 pm local time (1635 GMT), gold traded at $4,624.50 per ounce, while Brent crude oil fetched $63.15 per barrel in international markets.
Currency exchange rates showed the US dollar at 43.1235 Turkish liras, the euro at 50.4070 liras, and the British pound commanding 58.1340 liras in foreign exchange trading.
The record-breaking performance of Türkiye's primary stock index reflects sustained bullish sentiment among domestic and international investors navigating the nation's equity markets amid evolving global economic conditions.
