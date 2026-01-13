403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Homeland Security Reveals Deploying Additional Officers to Minnesota
(MENAFN) US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced Sunday that her department will send “hundreds more” personnel to Minnesota following a deadly incident involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer.
“We're going to continue to surge resources to make sure that this abuse of government funds and government power no longer continues in Minnesota,” Noem told Fox News.
She explained that the fresh deployment is meant to safeguard ICE and Border Patrol staff, with the reinforcements expected to reach the state on Sunday and Monday.
Earlier in the week, the Trump administration had already dispatched close to 2,000 extra federal agents to Minnesota. Attorney General Pam Bondi stated Wednesday that her office had sent prosecutors to strengthen inquiries into alleged fraud within the state.
Noem further accused Minnesota officials of politicizing the probe into the fatal shooting of 37 year old Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Macklin Good by an ICE officer on Wednesday.
"I would say that these locals, if you look at what (Minnesota) Gov. (Tim) Walz has said and (Minneapolis) Mayor (Jacob) Frey has said, they've extremely politicized and inappropriately talked about the situation on the ground in their city," Noem told CNN when asked about the Justice Department's collaboration with Minnesota authorities.
On Thursday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) announced it "reluctantly" stepped away from the inquiry after the US Attorney's Office changed course and gave the FBI exclusive control, cutting off BCA access to case files, scene evidence, and interview records.
“We're going to continue to surge resources to make sure that this abuse of government funds and government power no longer continues in Minnesota,” Noem told Fox News.
She explained that the fresh deployment is meant to safeguard ICE and Border Patrol staff, with the reinforcements expected to reach the state on Sunday and Monday.
Earlier in the week, the Trump administration had already dispatched close to 2,000 extra federal agents to Minnesota. Attorney General Pam Bondi stated Wednesday that her office had sent prosecutors to strengthen inquiries into alleged fraud within the state.
Noem further accused Minnesota officials of politicizing the probe into the fatal shooting of 37 year old Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Macklin Good by an ICE officer on Wednesday.
"I would say that these locals, if you look at what (Minnesota) Gov. (Tim) Walz has said and (Minneapolis) Mayor (Jacob) Frey has said, they've extremely politicized and inappropriately talked about the situation on the ground in their city," Noem told CNN when asked about the Justice Department's collaboration with Minnesota authorities.
On Thursday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) announced it "reluctantly" stepped away from the inquiry after the US Attorney's Office changed course and gave the FBI exclusive control, cutting off BCA access to case files, scene evidence, and interview records.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment