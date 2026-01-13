403
Zelenskyy Directs Finalizing US Security Guarantees Document
(MENAFN) On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he directed his negotiating team to complete a draft on US security assurances, with the intention of submitting it for review at the "highest level."
"I instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level the document on the United States’ security guarantees for Ukraine. This must be a document of historic significance, and the text is now reaching that level," Zelenskyy said on US social media platform X.
After receiving a detailed update from his team about ongoing communications with Washington, Zelenskyy laid out a two week agenda that includes meetings, drafting, and potential signings.
He also noted that Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and other senior officials were tasked with ensuring expert evaluation of economic components in upcoming agreements, including trilateral arrangements involving Ukraine, Europe, and the US.
While emphasizing the security accord, Zelenskyy acknowledged that the US remains in dialogue with Russia about a political framework to end the conflict.
"We have defined our vision, and there must be clear feedback from Russia – whether they are willing to end the war on real terms," he stated.
Zelenskyy added that if Moscow opts to continue the war, the international community must respond by reducing Russia’s export revenues, specifically targeting shadow fleet tankers and financial mechanisms used to bypass sanctions.
