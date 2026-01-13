403
An unparalleled record: 2025 is recorded in the history of Brazilian natural stone exports
Increased revenues, higher average prices, and advances in strategic markets establish 2025 as the best year in the history of the Brazilian natural stone industry
Vitória (Espírito Santo, Brazil), January 12, 2026 – The year 2025 ended with an all-time performance of the Brazilian natural stone industry, which reached US$1.48 billion in exports, an increase of 17.5% in revenue compared to 2024. This result surpasses the previous record, registered in 2021, and establishes a new level for the national industry, according to data provided by the Brazilian Natural Stone Association (Centrorochas).
The joint work with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), carrying out the sectoral international promotion project It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone, has been consistently contributing to ongoing initiatives in business intelligence, image promotion, relationships with buyers, and the opening of channels in high-consumption markets.
Besides revenue growth, there were also advances in the volume exported. In 2025, foreign sales totaled 2.11 million metric tons, an increase of 2.9% compared to the previous year. The result reaffirms a consistent upward trend for the appreciation of Brazilian natural stones, driven mainly by the increase in the average export price, 14.2% higher than the one registered in 2024.
“The figures are impressive, especially considering they were achieved during a challenging year, marked by the tariff hike, which caused significant decreases in exports of granite, marble, and slate. If the sales performance of these materials had remained the same as the first half of the year, the industry could have reached revenues close to US$1.6 billion in 2025,” says Tales Machado, the president of Centrorochas.
His assessment takes into account the decrease of 8.7% in the volume of granite exported in 2025 and the reduction of 7.5% in marble sales during the same period. “For companies focused exclusively on marble and granite extraction, the year was marked by a downturn. This development, however, ended up being offset by the growth of other materials, such as quartzites, whose performance was quite positive and helped sustain the overall result of the industry, surprising us with this historical record,” he explains.
United States, China, and Italy lead purchases
The United States was still the main destination for Brazilian natural stones in 2025, accounting for 53.6% of exports, with revenues of US$795 million (+11.8%). China, with a share of 17.5% (US$260.1 million; +19.0%), and Italy, which reached US$117.7 million, registering a significant growth of 42.2% during the year, appear subsequently.
Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Spain round off the ranking of the six main markets. All of them performed positively, reaffirming the geographical diversification and expansion of the Brazilian presence in strategic markets.
States prompting national results
Nationally, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, and Ceará made the greatest contribution to Brazilian natural stone exports in 2025. The first state maintained a big lead, accounting for 78.5% of the country’s exports and registering a growth of 12.2% in value, reaffirming its position as the main national export hub. The share of Minas Gerais was 9.1%, while Ceará, with a share of 7.4%, achieved the fastest growth among the main exporting states, with an increase of 141.3%.
The advance of the latter is directly associated with its position as an important producer of quartzites, a material whose demand increased after the tariff hike, as it falls under the code included in the list of exceptions to additional tariffs, raising the state’s share in the national scenario.
