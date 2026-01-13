403
Dr. Rasha Kelej discussed with Mozambique First Lady their joint programs to build healthcare and media capacity and Support Girl Education
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) MAPUTO, Mozambique, January 12, 2026/ -- Merck Foundation () CEO, Dr. Rasha Kelej met H.E. Dr. GUETA SELEMANE CHAPO, First Lady of Mozambique and Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More Than a Moth”r” during the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025. The Summit which was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, and Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Re .) CEO of Merck Foundation & President of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative and H.E. Dr. GUETA SELEMANE CHAPO, First Lady of Mozambique and Ambassador of Merck Founda“ion “More Than a”Mother” along with First Ladies of Angola, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Maldives, Nãgeriaé SãoíTomé & Príncipe, Senegal, and Zimbabwe.
Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) Summarizing Merck Foundation’s initiatives and impact:
Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:
•2500+ Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for healthcare providers from 52 Countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.
Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:
•3700+ Media Representatives from more than 35 countries trained by Merck Foundation to better raise awareness about different social and health issues
•8 Different Awards launched annually for best Media coverage, Song, Films, and Fashion.
•Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa in English, French, Portuguese, and local languages.
•9 Children’s Storybooks in four languages - English, French, Portuguese, and Swahili
•6 Awareness Animation Films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education and prevention and early detection of Diabetes, Hypertension & Cancer.
•Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation” addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa thro“gh “Fashion and ART with Purpose” Community
•1200+ Scholarships provided annually to high performing but under-privileged African schoolgirls from 18 countries, to help them to complete their studies and empower them to reach their full potential
•15 Social Media Channels with more than 8.5 Million Followers.
