Forty Countries Become Ukraine's Partners In Digital Security

Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In 2025, we signed 30+ international agreements and expanded our partnership geography to 40 countries. Our focus is on developing security projects and cooperation in building a digital state," the statement reads.

According to Fedorov, new partnerships include agreements with governments across the EU, North America, the Caucasus, Asia, South Africa, and the Balkans, as well as with leading global technology companies.

As part of the Tallinn Mechanism, which strengthens Ukraine's cyber resilience, 13 countries are already participating, while the EU, NATO, and the World Bank have received official observer status. In addition, last year the Tallinn Mechanism Project Office (TMRO) was opened and EUR 60.9 million in funding was secured from participating countries.

The Tallinn Mechanism was established in December 2023 to coordinate international support for strengthening Ukraine's national cybersecurity and cyber resilience. It unites 13 countries: the United Kingdom, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, the United States, France, Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

