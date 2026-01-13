CORRECTION - Blu Onx Led By Kylie Brown Announces Strong Year-End Momentum In Residential Land Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILDWOOD, Mo., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A previously issued press release titled“Blu Onx Led by Kylie Brown Announces Strong Year-End Momentum in Residential Land Development” was published with an incorrect source attribution. The release was submitted through a third-party communications account and should have been issued directly under Blu Onx. This correction serves to clarify that Distrochannels LLC is not the issuing company and has no ownership, operational role, or affiliation with Blu Onx. A corrected press release will be reissued under the proper Blu Onx account.

Blu Onx, an institutional-grade residential land development firm specializing in pre-sold, risk-managed projects, announced today that the company is closing the year with strong momentum across its development portfolio, supported by tens of millions of dollars raised in investor capital and a growing pipeline of shovel-ready residential land projects in high-demand U.S. markets.

Led by real estate developer Kylie Brown, Blu Onx has established a disciplined approach to residential land development centered on capital stewardship, structured execution, and long-term value creation. As housing supply constraints continue to challenge builders nationwide, the firm's pre-sold development model aligns land acquisition and infrastructure delivery with real, contract-backed demand from national and regional homebuilders.

Kylie Brown, Founder and CEO of Blu Onx, leads the firm's residential land development strategy focused on pre-sold, shovel-ready projects in high-growth U.S. markets.

Over the past year, Blu Onx has advanced multiple residential land developments across Missouri while laying the groundwork for expansion into Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, and North Carolina.

The firm's active portfolio represents over $50 million in land assets under management, with more than 600 residential lots currently in development, while its broader development pipeline positions the company for total project value exceeding $200 million across expansion markets.

“Our focus has remained consistent through every market cycle,” said Kylie Brown, Founder and CEO of Blu Onx.“We prioritize disciplined underwriting, early builder engagement, and responsible execution. That structure allows us to move forward with confidence while staying aligned with both market demand and investor expectations.”

Meeting Builder Demand Through a Pre-Sold Development Strategy

The U.S. housing market continues to experience a significant shortage of buildable residential inventory, driven by population growth, household formation, and limited availability of fully entitled land. Homebuilders across the country face increasing competition for shovel-ready lots that can support near- and mid-term construction pipelines.

Blu Onx addresses this challenge by focusing exclusively on residential land development projects where builder interest is established early in the process. By securing lot purchase commitments prior to or alongside infrastructure development, the firm creates a predictable execution environment that supports both builder timelines and investor capital planning.

This strategy has enabled Blu Onx to collaborate with established national and regional builders, including long-standing partnerships with firms such as Fischer Homes, while maintaining flexibility across multiple development phases.

A Structured, Asset-Backed Investment Approach

Blu Onx structures its investment offerings around clearly defined development timelines and tangible land assets. Investor capital is deployed toward land acquisition, entitlements, and horizontal infrastructure such as roads and utilities.

The company offers structured investment terms ranging from three to five years, with target annualized returns aligned to project milestones and lot takedown schedules. This approach provides investors with transparency around capital deployment, project progress, and anticipated distribution timing.

“Residential land continues to play a critical role in the housing ecosystem,” Brown added.“Our responsibility is to execute each project with precision, communicate clearly, and ensure that development decisions are grounded in real demand and sound fundamentals.”

Expansion Into High-Growth U.S. Markets

In response to population migration trends and sustained housing demand, Blu Onx has begun expanding beyond its Missouri base into select Southeastern markets. Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi have emerged as priority regions due to favorable demographic trends, infrastructure development, and continued interest from national homebuilders seeking additional lot inventory.

The firm's expansion strategy emphasizes repeatable systems and measured growth. Each new market undergoes detailed analysis related to absorption rates, zoning considerations, infrastructure capacity, and builder demand before capital is committed.

Long-Term Vision and Institutional Execution

Blu Onx's leadership team brings decades of combined experience across land development, civil engineering, acquisitions, and investor relations. The firm operates with an institutional mindset focused on risk management, regulatory compliance, and long-term alignment between development outcomes and investor interests.

As the company enters the coming year, Blu Onx plans to advance several major development milestones, introduce additional shovel-ready projects, and continue strengthening relationships with builders and accredited investors seeking structured exposure to residential land development.

