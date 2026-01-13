Newly Appointed Kabul Envoy In India Holds Talks On Visas, Trade Ties

MENAFN - Khaama Press)The Taliban's newly appointed ambassador to India, Noor Ahmad Noor, held talks in New Delhi with Anand Prakash, an Indian foreign ministry official overseeing Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran.

A statement issued by the Taliban's embassy in India on Monday said discussions focused on strengthening political and trade ties, including easing visa procedures.

Officials also raised concerns over visa-related difficulties faced by Afghan traders, students and Afghan nationals currently residing in India.

India does not formally recognise the Taliban administration, but it has maintained working-level engagement to safeguard its strategic and humanitarian interests in Afghanistan.

New Delhi has recalibrated its regional approach amid strained relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, seeking to preserve influence and connectivity in the region.

India's foreign ministry did not comment publicly on the meeting.

The appointment of Noor Ahmad Noor is seen by analysts as significant for the Taliban's efforts to expand diplomatic presence abroad and gain greater international engagement.

