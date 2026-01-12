'A Spineless Surrender To Anti-Maharashtra Rhetoric': Shiv Sena(UBT) In Saamana

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) on Tuesday slammed the BJP and Shiv Sena leadership in Maharashtra for not publicly condemning the“treasonous" statements of Annamalai and Kripashankar Singh, who "insulted" the bravery and self-respect of Maharashtra. It warned that the Marathi people have taken a "serious note" of this perceived spinelessness and the government's refusal to protect the state's dignity.

The Thackeray camp referred to BJP leader Annamalai's statement during a public rally that Mumbai does not belong to Maharashtra, and questioned the city's connection to the state, while former Minister Kripashankar Singh announced that a Hindi-speaking person will become a Mumbai Mayor.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, in a scathing editorial in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana', alleged that under the Fadnavis-Shinde regime, the dignity of Maharashtra has been ruined. It highlighted a perceived "cowardice" within the ruling alliance, specifically targeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying that administration is subservient to the BJP central leadership as it has "hoisted the white flag of surrender".

The corrupt politics of the Fadnavis-Shinde duo continue by trampling over the Marathi language, culture, and pride. It is a terrifying sight when any "Tom, Dick, or Harry" (random person) comes to Mumbai, insults Maharashtra, and the Marathi rulers support them.

The editorial said that concerns are mounting over the systematic erosion of Marathi pride and identity under the Fadnavis-Shinde administration, and that the Mahayuti alliance government's silence is a betrayal of the state's legacy.

“The relationship between the BJP and Marathi pride never existed in the first place. However, those who considered themselves "diamonds" while in the Shiv Sena have now lost their luster by associating with "bedbugs". What else can one call the rulers and their supporters who do not even issue a simple protest against the anti-Maharashtra statements made by Kripashankar and Annamalai, if not "impotent"? Just as one might wave a white flag of surrender and kneel, these people have hoisted the flag of impotence and insulted the bravery and self-respect of Maharashtra,” said the editorial.

It has accused the Mahayuti alliance leadership of prioritising political alliances over the protection of Marathi culture and language.

According to the editorial, the BJP's strategy involves creating friction between the Tamil community and the Shiv Sena for political gain. It notes that traditionally, Tamil Nadu leadership -- whether from the DMK or AIADMK -- has always respected regional identities and even stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Maharashtra in past struggles, such as the fight against the mandatory imposition of Hindi.

Targeting Deputy CM and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde, the editorial said,“Amit Shah has created a cowardly army that refuses to fight people like Annamalai. These people claim to be the heirs to the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray. If they were truly his heirs while occupying chairs of power, they wouldn't have let Annamalai leave Mumbai and allowed such insults to Maharashtra to pass unchallenged. Instead, by siding with the BJP and others, they have completely stripped away their Marathi identity.”