Paris FC Eliminate Holders PSG From French Cup

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, Jan 13 (IANS) Paris FC caused a major upset at the Parc des Princes as they knocked the holders Paris Saint-Germain out of the Coupe de France with 1-0 win in the Round of 32.

Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, PSG never managed to break down the opposing defense, as exemplified by Obed Nkambadio, who made several crucial saves.

Luis Enrique's men were ultimately caught out on a counter-attack finished by Jonathan Ikone, who sealed the victory for his former club in the 74th minute (1-0).

The match got underway at a one-way pace in favour of the title holders PSG, who lacked cutting edge against a particularly compact defence.

Sharp on the counter-attack, Stephane Gilli's men sent the first shivers through the stands of the Parc des Princes around the quarter-hour mark. It would take more, however, to beat a Lucas Chevalier who is once again imperious on his line, getting down perfectly to deny Alimani Gory's effort (13'), PSG reports.

In quick succession, Obed Nkambadio came to his team's rescue by tipping away a deceptive cross-shot from Bradley Barcola (23') and an audacious strike from Goncalo Ramos (24').

Despite clear dominance and two further efforts from Senny Mayulu (36') and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (45+1'), PSG were unable to make the breakthrough before the break.

After the break, PSG picked up the pace and tried to break down the Paris rearguard, who relied on Obed Nkambadio to keep the scores level.

Outstanding up to that point, the Paris FC goalkeeper won his one-on-one battle with Kvaratskhelia (51'), Ramos (56') and Warren Zaïre-Emery (60').

Enrique then injected fresh legs on the hour mark, bringing on Desire Doue, Nuno Mendes and Ousmane Dembele. The latter quickly caused problems for the PFC defence, but he too was denied by an ever-unbeatable Nkambadio (72').

Moments later, the visitors took full advantage of a lightning counter-attack to cut through the Rouge et Bleu defence and open the scoring through Jonathan Ikoné (0–1, 74').

The hosts raised the intensity in a bid to claw their way back into the game. Warren Zaire-Emery came agonisingly close to sending the stadium into raptures, but his effort crashed against the crossbar (87').

In the dying seconds, it was Doue's turn to see his attempt die at the foot of the post (90+6'). And so, in a cruel twist of fate, PSG were beaten by the narrowest of margins and knocked out of this year's Coupe de France.