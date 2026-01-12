JAGA And GJG Launch UAE's First Junior Golf Championship For International Ranking

The Junior Asian Golf Academy (JAGA-UAE) and Global Junior Golf (GJG) have teamed up to host the UAE's first-ever GJG tournament, giving junior golfers a shot at international ranking points and a Clutch Tour invite.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both JAGA-UAE and GJG, offering young talent, boys and girls alike, a unique opportunity to showcase their skills at a spectacular venue while competing for an invite to the upcoming Clutch Tour professional event in the UAE. The GJG UAE Junior Championship by JAGA-UAE will take place from 5–8 February 2026 at Al Ain Equestrian Shooting & Golf Club.

JAGA-UAE provides student-athletes the chance to live, train, and study at a world-renowned golf club. This unique experience helps golfers improve their skills in a professional environment and may support their future university ambitions.

Upon announcing the partnership and event, JAGA CEO John Laroche commented,“At JAGA, one of our goals is to work alongside organizations that have the same global vision that we have. GJG provides a platform for junior golfers to succeed and develop their game.”

“Bringing this GJG event to Al Ain will create opportunities not only for JAGA students and the UAE National Golf Team, but also for local and international junior golfers to compete during the winter months. We look forward to strengthening this partnership over the next few years and working closely with the GJG members.”

In addition to attracting ranking points for WAGR, EGR, JGR by Junior Golf Hub, JGS, GJG, and the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Order of Merit, the event will offer spots to the top male and female players in the upcoming Clutch Tour professional event at Al Ain in 2026.

To prepare for the championship, JAGA and GJG have created training packages at the JAGA-UAE campus. These include the 'Train & Play – Champions Package', an eight-night all-inclusive program for international guests, and a 'Tournament Package' for local golfers participating in the event only.

With over 50 tournaments worldwide, GJG provides junior golfers a platform to compete in professional-style tournaments featuring family-friendly atmospheres, quality venues, and player and career development opportunities. Juniors can compete against the nation's top talent on a global stage.

