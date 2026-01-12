UAE: Viral 'Bonded By Fire' Trend Puts Children At Serious Risk, Experts Warn

A viral social media trend showing children briefly playing with fire before shaking hands as a sign of being“bonded by fire” is raising serious safety concerns among fire and medical experts, who warn that even momentary contact with flames can have severe and lasting consequences.

The trend, which has circulated widely on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, shows children lighting small flames, touching them briefly, then shaking hands, often portraying the act as harmless or symbolic. Safety specialists, however, stress that there is no safe way for children to interact with fire, regardless of how small or controlled it appears.

Lorraine Carli, Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy at the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), said fire should never be treated as a game.“There is absolutely no way anyone of any age can safely play or come in contact with fire, no matter how small the flame,” she said, adding that children should be taught from a very young age to stay well away from heat sources such as candles, cooking equipment, or open flames.

She warned that children playing with fire can result in deaths or serious injuries, including life altering burns and significant property damage. According to Carli, trends that portray fire as safe or manageable can quickly escalate, putting not only the child involved but others nearby at risk.“Any suggestion that playing with fire is safe presents a serious and significant threat of burns, injuries, and fatalities,” she said.

Risks of playing with fire

Medical professionals echoed those concerns, warning that the dangers extend beyond visible burns. Dr Samith Alva, Specialist Paediatrics at Aster Clinic Jumeirah Lake Towers, said a child's skin is thinner and more vulnerable to heat injury than an adult's.“What appears to be a quick touch can still cause thermal injury, including superficial or deeper burns,” he said, noting that flames can also unexpectedly ignite clothing or hair within seconds.

Dr Alva added that burns may worsen over time, even if they initially appear mild. Delayed complications can include blistering, infection, scarring, pigmentation changes, and increasing pain within 24 to 72 hours. Brief but intense heat exposure can also damage superficial nerves, leading to numbness or persistent pain.

Smoke inhalation is another often overlooked risk, he said. Even small flames produce fumes that can irritate the airways, trigger coughing or wheezing, and worsen asthma or allergies, particularly in young children or in poorly ventilated spaces.

Online challenges normalise risky behaviour

Experts also warned that such trends can normalise risky behaviour. Online challenges involving fire have previously escalated into more dangerous acts. One widely known version, often referred to as the“fire challenge,” involved applying flammable liquids to the body and setting them alight while recording the act for social media, leading to severe injuries in multiple cases worldwide.

A child psychologist said trends like these tap into children's need for belonging and approval, especially in online spaces. Dr Mizan Mohamed, a child and adolescent psychologist, explained that viral challenges often frame risky behaviour as brave or rewarding, making children more likely to copy it without fully understanding the consequences.“At a young age, children are still developing impulse control and risk awareness,” she said.“When a behaviour is praised online or shared by peers, the desire to fit in or gain validation can override safety instincts, especially if the act appears quick or harmless.”

Children should be warned

Carli stressed that parents, teachers, and caregivers must clearly communicate that playing with fire is never safe or acceptable in any context. Dr Alva added that parents should speak openly with children about social media trends and encourage them to pause and consult a trusted adult before copying online content.“Online popularity or peer approval is never worth risking injury,” he said.

Public health experts say early education and supervision are key, warning that even when injuries appear minor or absent at first, the medical and safety risks are real and sometimes delayed.