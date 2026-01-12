SIKA REPORTS PRELIMINARY 2025 SALES OF CHF 11.2 BILLION



Full-year sales of CHF 11.20 billion; Sika posts sales growth of 0.6% in local currencies amidst slow end markets globally (-4.8% in CHF including foreign currency impact of -5.4%)

Organic growth of -0.4% for the full year; organic growth of 1.2% excluding Chinese construction businesses; acquisitions contributed 1.0%

Market share gains achieved across all regions

Launch of“Fast Forward” investment and efficiency program; CHF 80 million in savings expected in 2026, CHF 150-200 million annually by 2028 while positioning for further market share gains

Seven acquisitions in 2025 as well as the expansion of production capacities, with the opening of seven new factories – thereby accelerating growth opportunities 2025 EBITDA margin expected to be slightly above 19%, excluding“Fast Forward” one-off costs

In 2025, Sika delivered 0.6% growth in local currencies, reflecting continued market share gains across all regions despite ongoing challenges in the global construction market. Organic growth was -0.4% for the full year (1.2% excluding Chinese construction businesses), with acquisitions contributing 1.0 percentage points. In Swiss francs, this resulted in sales of CHF 11.20 billion (previous year: CHF 11.76 billion), which corresponds to a decline of -4.8%. The currency effect of -5.4% is primarily attributable to the weak US dollar.

Thomas Hasler, CEO:“Despite challenging macro conditions, we achieved modest growth in 2025 and further reinforced our market position. Global markets were soft in the fourth quarter, including US commercial construction trends, which were exacerbated by the government shutdown. Additionally, China saw continued market weakness in the residential building sector. However, our enhanced customer solutions allowed us to maintain pricing discipline and gain market share in every region. While we currently expect global market conditions to remain muted through the first half of 2026, we enter the year with a leaner cost structure and a clear investment roadmap to accelerate innovation and digitalization.”

“Our 33,000 employees have played a key role in enabling Sika to continue to outperform our markets and deliver for our customers. For this, I would like to express my sincere gratitude on behalf of the entire Group Management.”

REGIONAL PERFORMANCE – MARKET SHARE GAINS ACROSS ALL REGIONS

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) – the largest and most heterogeneous region – achieved sales growth of 2.2% in local currencies (previous year: 7.3%). Business performance was strong in the Middle East and Africa, where Sika recorded double-digit growth. Parts of Southern Europe likewise recorded solid growth rates. Eastern Europe delivered sequential improvement throughout 2025.

In the Americas region, sales increased by 2.2% in local currencies (previous year: 11.2%). Following a strong start to the year, conditions softened in the second half. In the fourth quarter, the longest government shutdown in history had a negative impact on commercial construction activity, as reflected in the weakening of a number of construction sector indicators throughout the quarter. In the USA, data center investment remained a bright spot in 2025, while Canada and Latin America were comparatively robust.

In the Asia/Pacific region, sales declined by -5.2% in local currencies (previous year: 2.4%). The results of Asia/Pacific were impacted by the double-digit decline in sales in the Chinese construction business. Excluding China, the region recorded positive growth of 2.9% in local currencies. In China Sika's focus is on driving structural adjustments and protecting margins. By contrast, the markets in India and Southeast Asia – as well as the Automotive & Industry segment – recorded particularly dynamic growth.

LAUNCH OF“ FAST FORWARD”

Through its“Fast Forward” program, Sika is strengthening the organization for the future. The company is accelerating innovation and digital transformation and is building on its leading position across all markets.

As part of the“Fast Forward” program, Sika implemented targeted structural adjustments in China and introduced efficiency-enhancing measures in other markets. Efforts are in full swing to optimize the production network and simplify organizational structures to increase efficiency. At the same time, Sika is investing in accelerating the digital transformation of its entire value chain. The investments will run for the duration of the program through to 2028. Sika expects this to generate annual savings of between CHF 150 and 200 million, with the full impact expected in 2028. Around CHF 80 million of these savings are expected to take effect in 2026.

SIKA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2026: NEW ELECTIONS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Barbara Frei and Lukas Gähwiler will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on March 24, 2026. Barbara Frei is a former member of the Executive Committee of Schneider Electric. Lukas Gähwiler is Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBS Group AG. Paul Schuler, who has been a member of the Sika Board of Directors since 2021, will not stand for re-election.

OUTLOOK

Sika now expects full-year 2025 EBITDA margin of slightly above 19%, excluding around CHF 90 million in one-off costs related to the “ Fast Forward” program. The updated margin expectation for 2025 reflects the impact of weaker markets on organic revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

