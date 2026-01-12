MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Germany Buys Eight MQ-9B SeaGuardian(R) RPA Through NSPA

SAN DIEGO, Jan 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Germany's Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support and the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) have announced the procurement of eight MQ-9B SeaGuardian® Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI). The program includes four Certifiable Ground Control Stations. First delivery is expected in 2028.

Germany joins a growing list of NATO countries that have selected GA-ASI's advanced MQ-9B RPA for its multi-domain capabilities with exceptionally long range and endurance. The platform provides pole-to-pole satellite control and de-icing capabilities to enable missions in cold climates. SeaGuardian features two multi-mode surface-search radars that deliver wide-area maritime surveillance, with an option to add Anti-Submarine Warfare capability. Additionally, MQ-9B's in-house-developed Detect and Avoid System aids its ability to fly in unsegregated airspace for domestic civilian operations, making it highly versatile for operations from Germany.

In 2025, MQ-9B became the first large RPA to obtain a Military Type Certificate from the UK's Military Aviation Authority, certifying its safe operation without geographic restrictions, including over populous areas.

"We're thrilled that Germany has joined the list of NATO countries that have selected MQ-9B SeaGuardian," said GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue. "The proliferation of MQ-9B in Europe delivers commonality between NATO countries and for Germany, it will provide opportunities for interoperability with their fleet of P-8As."

The acquisition negotiation was executed on behalf of Germany by NSPA, which has developed a contractual framework through the MQ-9 Support Partnership (MIC SP) for supporting cooperation amongst its member nations and enabling the procurement of MQ-9B for NATO Allies and Partners. NSPA has added MQ-9B to its portfolio of defense systems to contract on behalf of NATO nations, with the goal of enhancing interoperability for joint training and operations.

"This Support Partnership demonstrates how NSPA enables efficient, effective and responsive multinational acquisitions for advanced, interoperable capabilities. We are proud to support Germany in this strategic investment for maritime surveillance and security," said Ms. Stacy A. Cummings, NSPA General Manager.

MQ-9B includes the SkyGuardian® and SeaGuardian® models as well as the Protector RG Mk1 that is currently being delivered to the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF). GA-ASI also has MQ-9B procurement contracts with Belgium, Canada, Denmark, India, Japan, Poland, Taiwan and the U.S. Air Force in support of the Special Operations Command and is looking forward to welcoming Germany to that group. MQ-9B has also been featured in various U.S. Navy exercises, including Northern Edge, Integrated Battle Problem, RIMPAC, and Group Sail.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 9 million flight hours, the Predator® line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle®, MQ-20 Avenger®, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian®/SeaGuardian®. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

For more information, visit .

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

Contact:

GA-ASI Media Relations

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

...

(858) 524-8101

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.