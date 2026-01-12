EU Commission Is Inquiring Into Reports That Grok Generates Sexualized Kids' Images

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The European Commission has opened an inquiry into serious reports that Grok, an artificial intelligence tool linked to Elon Musk's social media platform X, may be generating sexualized images that resemble children. The issue has raised alarm across Europe, with officials stressing that such content is illegal and completely unacceptable under EU law.

As AI becomes more advanced and widely used, the Grok case highlights a growing challenge for regulators. Innovation may move fast, but in Europe, protecting human dignity and child safety remains a firm red line that technology companies are expected to respect. As the controversy surrounding the images generated by Grok is resolved, other players in the AI space like Core AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CHAI) will be watching and...

Read More>>

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN