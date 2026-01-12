Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Moves West Santa Fe Forward As Nevada Program Begins

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) and may include paid advertising.



A Foremost MPD-1500 track-mounted reverse-circulation drill rig and support equipment have begun Lahontan's maiden drill campaign at West Santa Fe

Validating historical drilling can be a cost-effective way to de-risk a target and accelerate the timeline to more formal technical deliverables Management has framed West Santa Fe as both a standalone opportunity and a strategic extension of the Santa Fe development story

Consistent operational progress is critical for junior mining companies working to establish credibility, advance projects and build long-term value in a competitive exploration landscape. With that in mind, Lahontan Gold (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF), recently announced it has commenced drilling at its West Santa Fe project in Nevada's Walker Lane, marking a new phase of exploration designed to validate historical data and support future development planning. The program complements ongoing work at the company's flagship Santa Fe Mine project and underscores Lahontan's focus on advancing its portfolio of gold and silver assets in a well-established U.S. mining jurisdiction.

According to the company, a Foremost MPD-1500 track-mounted reverse-circulation drill rig and support equipment have begun Lahontan's maiden drill campaign at West Santa Fe. The near-term focus is“twining” multiple historic drill holes from the 1980s to validate the historic drill-hole database, an...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LGCXF are available in the company's newsroom at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Los Angeles, CA

RocksAndStocks

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN