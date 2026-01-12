Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Moves West Santa Fe Forward As Nevada Program Begins
-
A Foremost MPD-1500 track-mounted reverse-circulation drill rig and support equipment have begun Lahontan's maiden drill campaign at West Santa Fe
Validating historical drilling can be a cost-effective way to de-risk a target and accelerate the timeline to more formal technical deliverables
Management has framed West Santa Fe as both a standalone opportunity and a strategic extension of the Santa Fe development story
Consistent operational progress is critical for junior mining companies working to establish credibility, advance projects and build long-term value in a competitive exploration landscape. With that in mind, Lahontan Gold (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF), recently announced it has commenced drilling at its West Santa Fe project in Nevada's Walker Lane, marking a new phase of exploration designed to validate historical data and support future development planning. The program complements ongoing work at the company's flagship Santa Fe Mine project and underscores Lahontan's focus on advancing its portfolio of gold and silver assets in a well-established U.S. mining jurisdiction.
According to the company, a Foremost MPD-1500 track-mounted reverse-circulation drill rig and support equipment have begun Lahontan's maiden drill campaign at West Santa Fe. The near-term focus is“twining” multiple historic drill holes from the 1980s to validate the historic drill-hole database, an...
