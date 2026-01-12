Investornewsbreaks After Strategic Pivot, Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) Poised Among Largest Solana-Based Dats

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FWDI) was featured in an analyst report from Oak Ridge Financial, which highlights the company's ongoing transformation into the world's largest Solana-based Digital Asset Treasury (“DAT”) and evaluates why analysts believe the company may be positioned for long-term value creation.“Forward Industries previously operated as a design, manufacturing and sourcing group, but the company pivoted toward digital asset management. Following a $1.65 billion private placement that provided significant cash and stablecoin commitments, the company now centers its business strategy on acquiring Solana, deploying those holdings across staking, DeFi strategies and institutional partnerships, and growing its asset value through active management. The firm currently holds nearly seven million Solana tokens and maintains approximately $30 million in operating capital for strategic deployment. This shift has made the company one of the most prominent participants in the emerging Solana DAT category,” reads a recent article.

“The report acknowledges the volatility in the broader crypto market. Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana have each fallen significantly from recent highs as tighter liquidity and fewer expected interest rate cuts have pressured risk assets. Yet Oak Ridge observes a notable expansion in institutional activity even amid the downturn. The number of publicly traded Solana DATs has doubled from 9 to 18, and combined token holdings across the group have risen 35%. Growth in staking-focused ETFs has also gained momentum, with inflows increasing from about $400 million to more than $880 million since the firm's earlier research. Oak Ridge interprets both developments as signs of deepening structural adoption.”

About Forward Industries Inc.

Forward Industries is a company that's building and managing a large-scale Solana treasury. The company's strategy centers on creating shareholder value by actively participating within the Solana ecosystem and deploying assets through on-chain opportunities like staking and lending

