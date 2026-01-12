Networknewsbreaks Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Positioning As Vital Player In Critical Mineral Supply Chain

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) and may include paid advertising.

Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) is emerging as a key figure in the critical mineral solution. According to a recent article, the company is“developing a North American supply chain for rare-earth separation using its proprietary RapidSX technology and advancing plans for a commercial facility designed to reduce reliance on Chinese processing... A 2022 study by the Congressional Research Service confirmed that a single F-35 fighter jet requires approximately 920 pounds of rare-earth materials, many of which must undergo separation and magnet-manufacturing processes that currently occur almost entirely in China. New Chinese restrictions could widen this gap by cutting off access to advanced magnet manufacturing know-how, potentially affecting everything from precision-guided munitions to next-generation naval and air-defense platforms.”

“This threat has placed renewed urgency on domestic companies, such as Ucore, that aim to rebuild processing infrastructure the U.S. allowed to atrophy over several decades... Ucore Rare Metals is central to this reshoring effort through its planned Strategic Metal Complex in Alexandria, Louisiana, where the company intends to separate mixed rare-earth concentrates into individual oxides needed for high-performance magnets. The facility is designed with a nameplate capacity of 7,500 metric tons per year of total rare-earth oxides, including up to 2,000 metric tons of neodymium-praseodymium ('NdPr') oxide, the primary feedstock for permanent magnets.”

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry. Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. state of Louisiana, subsequent strategic metals complexes (“SMCs”) in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA. For more information, visit the company's website at .

