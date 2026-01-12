Networknewsbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Positions Montauban To Capitalize On Rising Gold And Silver Demand

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) and may include paid advertising.

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF), a development-stage company committed to the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-quality mineral properties worldwide, is optimistic that gold and silver demand will continue to grow.“The demand for gold and silver in technology applications, powered by the massive growth in AI, coupled with the ongoing search for more stable investment options and ways to preserve wealth, point to continued strength in gold and silver markets,” reads a recent article.“With hardware at the backbone of AI algorithms and their reliance on gold and silver for circuit boards and data hubs, ESGold projects a surge in gold demand going forward. As such, it is doubling down on its Montauban facility. The facility is rich in gold and silver, with recent AI-enhanced 3D models of the area revealing continuous, stacked mineralized zones that define multiple gold- and silver-rich sulphide horizons extending beyond historical mine workings.”

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

About NetworkNewsWire

