Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team Report On DPRK Violations And Evasions Of UN Sanctions Through Cyber And Information Technology Worker Activities

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today at the United Nations, U.S. Department of State Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Jonathan Fritz briefed UN Member States and members of the press on the second Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) report, which focuses on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) violations and evasions of UN sanctions through illicit cyber and information technology worker activities.

The United States remains committed to the complete denuclearization of North Korea and the enforcement of UN sanctions on the DPRK. We are confident that the MSMT will continue to publish timely, globally relevant, and fact-based reports on the DPRK's UN sanctions violations across a range of topics.

The MSMT, a mechanism established to monitor and report violations and evasions of United Nations sanctions on North Korea, was launched in 2024 after Russia vetoed the renewal of the UN 1718 Committee Panel of Experts mandate, which previously served this function. The MSMT comprises 11 participating states: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The October 22, 2025, MSMT report is available in English, Spanish, French, Russian, Chinese, and Arabic. A recording of the January 12 event is available.

For more information, see the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team website.