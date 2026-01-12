5 Reasons Why Modern Vehicles Are Getting Worse

MENAFN - Clever Dude) When I was working as a mechanic, I was always trying to learn about“what's next” in the automotive world. You had to be two steps ahead to remain relevant in the automotive industry. As newer cars have more bells and whistles, more people are realizing that they traded in reliability for flash. They have become frustrated with their vehicles and find that there is a growing list of issues that need fixing. But why is this the case? Shouldn't cars get better as technology advances? Well, here are five reasons why modern cars are actually getting worse.

1. Overcomplicated Technology That Fails More Often

Touchscreens have replaced buttons, but not always for the better. While digital dashboards and infotainment systems look futuristic, they often come with steep learning curves and frequent glitches. Simple tasks like adjusting the AC or changing a radio station now require navigating menus instead of pressing a button. When these systems fail, repairs aren't cheap, and they're often not quick either. What used to be a $10 fix now involves diagnostics, software updates, and sometimes full module replacements.

2. Skyrocketing Repair Costs

Modern vehicles are more expensive to fix than ever before. With sensors embedded in bumpers, mirrors, and windshields, even a minor fender bender can cost thousands. Mechanics now need specialized tools and training just to diagnose issues, which drives up labor costs. Parts are often proprietary and harder to source, especially for newer models. For many drivers, this means higher insurance premiums and more out-of-pocket expenses for routine repairs.

3. Planned Obsolescence and Shorter Lifespans

There's a growing perception that newer cars aren't built to last. Unlike the bulletproof sedans of the '90s that could easily hit 200,000 miles, many modern vehicles start showing serious issues well before that. Manufacturers are under pressure to release new models every year, often prioritizing style and features over long-term durability. Some components are designed to be non-serviceable, forcing full replacements instead of simple fixes. This trend leaves consumers stuck in a cycle of constant upgrades and diminishing returns.

4. Loss of Driving Feel and Mechanical Simplicity

Many drivers miss the tactile connection they once had with their cars. Hydraulic steering has been replaced by electric systems that feel numb and disconnected. Manual transmissions are disappearing, and even throttle response is now mediated by software. While these changes improve fuel efficiency and emissions, they often come at the cost of driving enjoyment. For enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike, the soul of driving is slowly being engineered out.

5. Privacy Concerns and Data Collection

Your car knows more about you than you think. Modern vehicles collect data on your location, driving habits, and even your in-car conversations. Automakers and third-party apps can access and monetize this information, often without clear consent. Unlike your smartphone, you can't easily opt out or delete this data. For privacy-conscious drivers, this level of surveillance is a major red flag.

The Hidden Cost of Progress

While modern vehicles offer undeniable advancements in safety and convenience, they also come with trade-offs that many drivers are just beginning to notice. From tech overload to rising repair bills and privacy intrusions, today's cars can feel more like rolling computers than reliable machines. As we move forward, it's worth asking whether all this innovation is truly making our lives better, or just more complicated. For me, I tend to enjoy an older, more reliable ride (while they're still out there).

What's your take? Are modern cars a step forward or a step too far?