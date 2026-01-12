9 Things Everyone Did In The 80S That Are Illegal Today

MENAFN - Clever Dude) I was born at the very end of the 1980s, but I know it was a wild time full of neon lights, big hair, boomboxes, and well... freedom. In fact, it may be considered too much freedom by today's standards. People did plenty of things that would raise eyebrows today. But some of the activities folks in the '80s took part in all the time are downright illegal today, thanks to evolving laws, safety standards, and just a better understanding of health and risk. That said, here are nine things everyone did in the 1980s that are totally illegal today.

1. Riding in the Back of Pickup Trucks

In the '80s, it wasn't unusual to see kids and adults alike bouncing around in the open bed of a pickup truck. It was a rite of passage for many, especially in rural areas. Today, most states have laws restricting or outright banning passengers from riding in truck beds due to the obvious safety risks. A sudden stop or swerve can send someone flying, and there's no protection in a crash. What was once carefree fun is now a serious liability.

2. Smoking in Restaurants and Airplanes

Lighting up a cigarette after a meal or mid-flight was once completely normal. In fact, many restaurants had smoking sections, and ashtrays were built into airplane armrests. Smoking indoors in public places is now banned in most states, and it's been outlawed on U.S. commercial flights since 2000. The shift came after decades of research linking secondhand smoke to serious health issues. What used to be a social norm is now a public health violation.

3. Leaving Kids Alone in Cars

Parents in the '80s often left their kids in the car while they ran errands, sometimes even with the windows rolled up. It was seen as harmless if it was just for a few minutes. Leaving a child unattended in a vehicle can lead to criminal charges these days, especially in hot weather. Laws now recognize the dangers of heatstroke and abduction. What was once a common parenting shortcut is now a prosecutable offense.

4. No Seat Belts or Car Seats

Seat belts were more of a suggestion than a rule in the '80s. Many kids rode in the front seat, and car seats were often poorly secured. Today, seat belt laws are strictly enforced, and child safety seats must meet rigorous standards. Failing to buckle up can result in hefty fines and points on your license. What was once casual cruising is now a ticketable offense.

5. Drinking and Driving

In the '80s, the culture around drinking and driving was shockingly lax. It wasn't uncommon for someone to have a few beers and still get behind the wheel. DUI laws are much stricter, with lower legal limits and harsher penalties. Public awareness campaigns and tragic stories have shifted public opinion dramatically. What was once shrugged off is now a serious crime with life-altering consequences.

6. Letting Kids Roam Without Supervision

Back in the day, kids rode bikes for miles, played outside until dark, and walked to school alone. It was part of growing up. Parents can face legal trouble for letting children roam unsupervised, even in safe neighborhoods. Laws around child neglect have expanded, and neighbors are more likely to call authorities. What was once considered independence is now often seen as negligence.

7. Fireworks in the Backyard

Setting off bottle rockets and Roman candles in your backyard was a Fourth of July tradition. In the '80s, few people worried about permits or fire hazards. Many states and cities have strict regulations or outright bans on consumer fireworks. Violating these laws can lead to fines or even criminal charges. What was once a backyard celebration is now a legal minefield.

8. Riding Bikes Without Helmets

Helmets were rare in the '80s, and most kids rode their bikes bare-headed without a second thought. It was all about freedom and wind in your hair. Today, many states have helmet laws for children, and some even extend to adults. Studies have shown helmets significantly reduce head injuries, prompting stricter safety regulations. What was once carefree pedaling is now a safety requirement.

9. Buying Certain Household Products

In the '80s, you could walk into a store and buy products like lawn darts, lead-based paint, or certain pesticides without a second glance. These items have since been banned or heavily regulated due to safety and health concerns. Lawn darts, for example, caused numerous injuries and even deaths before being pulled from shelves. Selling or owning some of these products can be illegal. What was once a trip to the hardware store is now a potential legal issue.

Nostalgia Meets Reality

The '80s were undeniably fun, but they were also a different world when it came to safety and regulation. Many of the things we did back then seem shocking by today's standards, and for good reason. Laws have evolved to protect people, especially children, from preventable harm. While it's fun to reminisce, it's also a reminder of how far we've come in understanding risk and responsibility. So next time you feel nostalgic, just remember: some memories are best left in the past.

Which of these surprised you the most? Share your favorite (or most shocking) '80s memory in the comments!