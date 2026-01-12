6 Vehicle Fluids Owners Forget To Check

MENAFN - Clever Dude) When I worked as a mechanic, I realized that most drivers only know that they need to change their oil on a regular basis. But your vehicle relies on more than just motor oil to stay in healthy, running order. Neglecting the other fluids in your car can lead to costly repairs, poor performance, and even potentially dangerous breakdowns. So, if you're someone who only pays attention to the oil light, here are six other fluids that are just as important.

1. Transmission Fluid

Transmission fluid is the lifeblood of your vehicle's gearbox, keeping gears lubricated and cool. Unlike engine oil, it doesn't need to be changed as often, but it still degrades over time. Low or dirty transmission fluid can cause hard shifting, slipping gears, or complete transmission failure. Many modern vehicles have sealed transmissions, making it harder to check fluid levels without a mechanic's help. Still, it's worth asking your technician to inspect it during routine service.

2. Brake Fluid

Brake fluid is critical for safe stopping, yet it's one of the most neglected fluids in a car. It absorbs moisture over time, which can lead to corrosion in the brake system and a spongy pedal feel. If left unchecked, contaminated brake fluid can reduce braking performance or even cause brake failure. Most manufacturers recommend flushing brake fluid every two to three years. A quick check of the reservoir under the hood can reveal if it's low or discolored.

3. Coolant (Antifreeze)

Coolant regulates your engine's temperature, preventing it from overheating in summer and freezing in winter. Over time, coolant can become acidic and lose its effectiveness, leading to corrosion and potential engine damage. If your temperature gauge is running high or your heater isn't working properly, low or old coolant might be the culprit. Check the coolant reservoir when the engine is cool, and top it off with the correct type if needed. Don't forget to flush and replace it according to your vehicle's maintenance schedule.

4. Power Steering Fluid

Power steering fluid helps you turn the wheel with ease, but it's often forgotten until steering becomes stiff or noisy. Like other fluids, it can degrade or leak over time, making your steering system work harder than it should. If you hear whining noises when turning or feel resistance in the wheel, it's time to check the fluid level. Some newer vehicles use electric power steering and don't require fluid, so check your owner's manual. For hydraulic systems, topping off or replacing the fluid can restore smooth handling.

5. Differential Fluid

If you drive a rear-wheel, four-wheel, or all-wheel-drive vehicle, your differential needs lubrication too. Differential fluid keeps the gears in your axles running smoothly and prevents metal-on-metal wear. It's easy to forget because it's not part of routine oil changes and often requires a mechanic to inspect. Over time, the fluid breaks down and can lead to whining noises, vibrations, or even axle damage. Most manufacturers recommend changing it every 30,000 to 60,000 miles.

6. Windshield Washer Fluid

It may seem minor, but windshield washer fluid is essential for visibility and safety. Running out during a muddy rainstorm or snowy drive can leave you blind behind the wheel. Unlike other fluids, it's easy to check and refill yourself. Just pop the cap and pour. Use a winter-grade formula in colder months to prevent freezing. Keeping this fluid topped off is a small step that can make a big difference.

Small Checks, Big Payoffs

Neglecting these six vehicle fluids might not cause immediate problems, but over time, the damage can add up. Regularly checking and replacing them can extend your car's life, improve performance, and keep you safer on the road. Don't wait for a warning light or strange noise to remind you. A few minutes under the hood every few months can save you thousands in repairs. Your car (and your wallet) will thank you.

Which of these fluids have you forgotten to check? Share your maintenance tips or horror stories in the comments!