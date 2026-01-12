MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Bahía Papagayo Presents Sustainability Plan to Promote Regenerative Development in Guanacaste appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

With the aim of integrating economic growth, social welfare, and environmental protection as part of a single development approach in Guanacaste, Bahía Papagayo presented its 2025–2030 General Sustainability and Community Plan, called“Together from the Roots.”

The roadmap sets out a long-term vision aimed at making the territory a national benchmark for sustainability and responsible tourism.

The document establishes that sustainability is not limited to technical criteria, but is conceived as an intergenerational commitment.

Within this framework, the development's public spaces are designed to integrate with the natural environment, optimize the use of resources, and respect local identity, with an emphasis on ecosystem regeneration and community strengthening.

“At Bahía Papagayo, we believe that true development is not measured by the number of buildings, but by the quality of life it generates. Every decision seeks to balance growth with conservation, because the future of Guanacaste depends on how we care for its natural and human wealth today,” said Juan Carlos Rojas, Director of the Bahía Papagayo Project.

In this regard, the community of Playa Panamá participated in its development, incorporating local perspectives, challenges, and aspirations.

This work made it possible to align five strategic areas-environmental sustainability, community development, sustainable urban design, responsible tourism, and governance-with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In total, the project contributes to the fulfillment of 14 of the 17 SDGs of the 2030 Agenda.

Among the commitments defined, Bahía Papagayo plans to maintain more than 70% of its area as natural areas and biological corridors, in addition to promoting energy efficiency, responsible water management, environmental education, and local job creation.

The proposal also incorporates participatory governance mechanisms, such as a Transparency Portal, annual sustainability reports, and an Inter-institutional and Community Coordination Committee that will meet quarterly.

In this way, Bahía Papagayo, which is part of the Golfo de Papagayo Tourist Pole under the supervision of the ICT, seeks to consolidate a development model where modernity and nature coexist in balance.

“Every action in the 2025–2030 Plan 'Together from the Roots' is designed to regenerate ecosystems, optimize resource use, and strengthen local capacities, promoting growth that is measurable, inclusive, and compatible with Guanacaste's natural identity,” added Pamela Granados, Development Manager at Bahía Papagayo.

The post Bahía Papagayo Presents Sustainability Plan to Promote Regenerative Development in Guanacaste appeared first on The Costa Rica News.