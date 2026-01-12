Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 75+ Companies Driving Innovation In The Therapeutics Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Pipeline Insights 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report



On January 09, 2026- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC announced a phase 1/2, Open-label Umbrella Substudy of MK-2400-U01 Master Protocol to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Ifinatamab Deruxtecan-based Treatment Combinations or Ifinatamab Deruxtecan Alone in Participants With Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC).

On January 09, 2026- Celgene conducted a study is to compare the efficacy and safety of BMS-986365 versus the investigator's choice of therapy in participants with Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer. The primary objective of this clinical trial is to assess the radiographic progression free survival (rPFS) of BMS-986365 versus investigator's choice comprising Docetaxel + Prednisone/Prednisolone or Abiraterone + Prednisone/Prednisolone or Enzalutamide.

On January 09, 2026- Pfizer announced a Phase 3 study evaluating PF-06821497 (mevrometostat) in combination with enzalutamide versus placebo in combination with enzalutamide in participants with mCRPC where no systemic anti-cancer treatments have been initiated after documentation of mCRPC with the exception of ADT (androgen deprivation therapy) and first-generation anti-androgen agents. Prior treatment with any of the ARSi's enzalutamide, darolutamide, apalutamide, or abiraterone acetate, is not permitted in any setting. Chemotherapy is permitted in the castrate sensitive setting.

On January 08, 2026- Amgen initiated a phase 3, Open-label, Multicenter, Randomized Study of Xaluritamig vs Cabazitaxel or Second Androgen Receptor-Directed Therapy in Subjects With Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Previously Treated With Chemotherapy

On January 07, 2026- Novartis Pharmaceuticals initiated a Phase II study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the combination of JSB462 (also known as luxdegalutamide) at 100 mg and 300 mg QD doses + lutetium (177Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan (hereafter referred as AAA617) compared with AAA617 (control) in participants with metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) with prior exposure to at least 1 Androgen Receptor Pathway Inhibitor (ARPI) and 0-2 taxane regimens and to select the recommended dose of the combination for phase III. Towards that end, the totality of the efficacy, safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic (PK) data from participants randomized in the study will be evaluated.

DelveInsight's Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer treatment.

The leading Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Companies such as Surface Oncology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Clovis Oncology, AstraZeneca, Veru Healthcare, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Zenith Epigenetic, Eli Lilly and Company, Lantern Pharma, Astellas Pharma/Seagen, Pfizer, Progenics Pharmaceutical, Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Accutar Biotechnology Inc, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Forma Therapeutics, Inc., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, and others. Promising Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Therapies such as JNJ-78278343, Cetrelimab, Cabazitaxel, TVB-2640, Enzalutamide, Abiraterone acetate, JNJ-56021927, Xofigo (Radium-223 dichloride, BAY88-8223), and others.

Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Overview

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer represents an advanced and life-threatening stage of prostate cancer in which the disease continues to progress despite effective suppression of testosterone levels, often spreading to distant organs such as bones and lymph nodes, and remains associated with significant morbidity, complex treatment challenges, and a high unmet need for durable, life-prolonging therapeutic options.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

SRF617: Surface Oncology

SRF617 is a fully human antibody designed to inhibit the enzymatic activity of CD39 in the tumor microenvironment, allowing for a dual mechanism of action to promote anti-tumor immunity via reduction of immunosuppressive adenosine in addition to increasing levels of immunostimulatory ATP. SRF617 has been granted Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer by the FDA.

Rucaparib: Clovis Oncology

Rucaparib is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3 being developed in multiple tumor types, including ovarian and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancers, as monotherapy, and in combination with other anti-cancer agents. Exploratory studies in other tumor types are also underway.

HP518: Hinova Pharmaceuticals

HP518, a highly selective and orally bioavailable chimeric degrader targeting androgen receptor (AR) with the potential to overcome the drug resistance of prostate cancer due to some specific AR mutations. In discovery and preclinical studies, HP518 showed high degradation activity against wild type AR and some specific AR mutants that are resistant to enzalutamide, and excellent antitumor activity in xenograft mouse models. HP518 is highly selective for AR.

The Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer market.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Companies

Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.



Oral

Intravenous Subcutaneous

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Small molecule

Cell Therapy

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Scope of the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

