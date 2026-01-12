Pre-Eclampsia Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates As 5+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Develop Drugs For Market Entry Delveinsight
DelveInsight's,“ Pre-Eclampsia Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Pre-Eclampsia pipeline landscape. It covers the Pre-Eclampsia Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Pre-Eclampsia Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the Pre-Eclampsia Pipeline Report
On January 08, 2026- Evergreen Therapeutics Inc. announced a Phase I study of EG-101 IV Injection (EG-ZNMP-01) in Healthy Volunteers to Serve as a Safety Lead-In for Dosing in Pregnant Women With Severe Pre-eclampsia.
In December 2025, Comanche Biopharma announced a study is a dose finding study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of subcutaneous CBP-4888 in hospitalized participants with Preterm Preeclampsia receiving Standard of Care, Expectant Management.
In December 2025, Sequenom Inc. initiated a study to collect pregnancy outcome data, medical history, and blood samples from pregnant women with a singleton pregnancy undergoing non-invasive screening for early, preterm, and term pre-eclampsia between 11 weeks 0 days and 14 weeks 0 days of gestation. The study aims to support validation of the Labcorp Preeclampsia Screen assay, with the collected data used to evaluate assay performance and aid in the development of new testing methods.
DelveInsight's Pre-Eclampsia Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 5+ active players working to develop 5+ pipeline therapies for Pre-Eclampsia treatment.
Promising Pre-Eclampsia Therapies such as Antithrombin gamma, physiological saline, Coenzyme Q10, Nifedipine, Labetalol, Methyldopa, Oral misoprostol, Oxytocin, and others.
The Pre-Eclampsia Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Pre-Eclampsia Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Pre-Eclampsia.
Pre-Eclampsia Overview
Pre-Eclampsia is a hypertensive disorder that arises during pregnancy, typically identified by a systolic blood pressure of 140 mm Hg or higher or a diastolic blood pressure of 90 mm Hg or higher, recorded on two occasions at least 4 hours apart. A more immediate diagnosis can be made if the systolic blood pressure reaches 160 mm Hg or more, or the diastolic pressure reaches 110 mm Hg or more, and these measurements must occur after 20 weeks of gestation. Pre-eclampsia generally presents in near-term pregnancies.
Pre-Eclampsia Emerging Drugs Profile
CBP-4888: Comanche Biopharma
CBP-4888 is a fixed-dose combination of two chemically-synthesized, lipid-conjugated small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNAs) duplex oligonucleotides (siRNA-2283 and siRNA-2519). The investigational therapy is designed to decrease the production of soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase-1 (sFLT1) mRNA isoforms in the placenta. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Preeclampsia.
The Pre-Eclampsia Pipeline report provides insights into:-
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Pre-Eclampsia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Pre-Eclampsia Treatment.
Pre-Eclampsia Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Pre-Eclampsia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Pre-Eclampsia market.
Pre-Eclampsia Companies
Gmax Biopharm, Corion Biotech, Comanche Biopharma and others.
Pre-Eclampsia Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,
Oral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Parenteral
Topical
Pre-Eclampsia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,
Recombinant fusion proteins
Small molecule
Monoclonal antibody
Peptide
Polymer
Gene therapy
Scope of the Pre-Eclampsia Pipeline Report
Coverage- Global
Promising Pre-Eclampsia Therapies- Antithrombin gamma, physiological saline, Coenzyme Q10, Nifedipine, Labetalol, Methyldopa, Oral misoprostol, Oxytocin, and others.
Pre-Eclampsia Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Pre-Eclampsia Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of ContentsIntroduction Executive Summary Pre-Eclampsia: Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Pre-Eclampsia– DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective Late Stage Products (Phase III) Drug name: Company name Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Mid Stage Products (Phase II) Drug name: Company name Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Early Stage Products (Phase I) CBP-4888: Comanche Biopharma Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products CB-CHMF-11: Corion Biotech Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Inactive Products Pre-Eclampsia Key Companies Pre-Eclampsia Key Products Pre-Eclampsia- Unmet Needs Pre-Eclampsia- Market Drivers and Barriers Pre-Eclampsia- Future Perspectives and Conclusion Pre-Eclampsia Analyst Views Pre-Eclampsia Key Companies Appendix
