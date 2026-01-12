Tendinopathy Market Size In The 7MM Is Project To Grow With A Significant CAGR By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's " Tendonitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Tendonitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Tendonitis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Tendonitis Market Research Report



On January 08, 2026- Laboratorios Silanes S.A. de C.V. initiated a Phase III, multicenter, prospective, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a fixed-dose combination of etoricoxib/betamethasone compared with etoricoxib alone in patients with an acute episode of bursitis, tendinitis, or synovitis affecting the shoulder, elbow, knee, or ankle.

The Incident cases of Tendinopathy are on the rise, and it is estimated that the United States accounted for more than ~12,000,000 cases in 2023.

Among gender-specific tendinopathy incident cases, males are the primary contributors compared to females in the United States.

According to estimates, tendinitis and tendinosis are the primary types of tendinopathy, with tendinosis accounting for the highest number of cases in 2023.

As per the estimates, in the United States, the treated cases of tendinopathy were ~6,000,000 cases in 2023 which is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The leading Tendonitis Companies such as MiMedex Group Inc, MEDRx USA Inc, Cerimon Pharmaceuticals, InGeneron Inc, ZetrOZ Inc, ZARS Pharma Inc, Smith & Nephew Inc., and others. Promising Tendonitis Pipeline Therapies such as TENDAXION, TENDOFIT, ZEPTIDE, TENACTIVE/TENDOACTIVE, TENDOMAC, RITISAL, and others.

Tendinopathy Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Tendonitis Incident Cases

Tendonitis Type-specific Incident Cases

Total Tendonitis Treated Cases

Tendonitis Region-specific Incident Cases Tendonitis Gender-specific Incident Cases

Tendinopathy Emerging Drugs

CWT-001: Causeway Therapeutics

TenoMiR(CWT-001), is a microRNA replacement therapy that directly targets critical disease pathways restoring tendons to normal structure and function. We have shown that a single local injection of TenoMiR improves tendon healing in pre-clinical models. TenoMiR is unique in directly targeting the critical collagen production changes associated with tendinopathy. Unlike other therapies, TenoMiR has a well-defined mode of action that is supported by a wealth of scientific data. Moreover, treatment with TenoMiR does not require invasive biopsies and can be delivered at the point of initial diagnosis, initiating recovery at the very earliest time.

COSENTYX (Secukinumab): Novartis

COSENTYX is a fully human biologic that specifically targets and blocks interleukin-17A (IL-17A), an important cytokine involved in the inflammation of psoriatic arthritis (PsA), moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA). COSENTYX is a proven medicine and has been studied clinically for more than 14 years. Currently, the drug is being investigated in Phase III for the rotator cuff tendinopathy. The company is expected to release data from its Phase III trial (NCT05722522) by 2025.

Tendinopathy Market Insights

Tendinopathy describes a complex, multifaceted pathology of the tendon, characterized by pain, a decline in function, and reduced exercise tolerance. The most common overuse tendinopathies involve the rotator cuff tendon, medial and lateral elbow epicondyles, patellar tendon, gluteal tendons, and the Achilles tendon. The prominent histological and molecular features of tendinopathy include disorganization of collagen fibers, increased microvasculature and sensory nerve innervation, dysregulated extracellular matrix homeostasis, increased immune cells and inflammatory mediators, and enhanced cellular apoptosis.

Tendinopathy Treatment Market Landscape

The Tendinopathy treatment landscape continues to evolve, and several companies are furiously working toward the development of new treatments. Approximately 40-50% patients undergo physiotherapeutic management. In recent years, nutraceutical products are multiplying that seem to favor the healing processes of tendon injuries and are likely to play a role as prevention tools. The preclinical results seem encouraging even if the same aspect in literature is still too limited. Indeed, the management of Tendinopathy with the aid of oral supplementation is a relatively new approach.

Tendinopathy Therapies and Companies

. NGI226: Novartis

. Emactuzumab: SynOx Therapeutics Limited

. ABSK021: Abbisko Therapeutics Co, Ltd

. AMB-05X: AmMax Bio, Inc.

. DCC-3014: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC

. AIN457: Novartis

Tendinopathy Market Dynamics

The Tendinopathy market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Preclinical models have given credence to this emerging therapeutic modality, and compared to scaffolds and growth factors, there is a paucity of clinical studies using stem cells for augmentation of tendon repair or for treating Tendinopathy.

Scope of the Tendinopathy Market Research Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Tendonitis Companies- MiMedex Group Inc, MEDRx USA Inc, Cerimon Pharmaceuticals, InGeneron Inc, ZetrOZ Inc, ZARS Pharma Inc, Smith & Nephew Inc., and others.

Tendonitis Pipeline Therapies- TENDAXION, TENDOFIT, ZEPTIDE, TENACTIVE/TENDOACTIVE, TENDOMAC, RITISAL, and others.

Tendonitis Market Dynamics: Tendonitis Market Drivers and Barriers Tendonitis Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs, Analyst Views

